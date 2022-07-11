EVENING: Mainly Clear. Warm with Temps Falling thru the 80s. Sunset 8:14

OVERNIGHT: Increasing Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers Moving in from the North Mainly North of the Ohio River. Warm with Lows 71-75. Sunrise 5:37

TUESDAY: Gradual Clearing from North to South as a Few Showers/T’Showers Push South Across Western Kentucky during the Morning. Highs 86-92 (North to South…89-91 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NW 5-15

TUE NIGHT: Clear. Lows 64-67.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds After Noon. Highs 86-91. Winds NW/N 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart