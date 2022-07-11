EVENING:  Mainly Clear.  Warm with Temps Falling thru the 80s.  Sunset 8:14
OVERNIGHT:  Increasing Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers Moving in from the North Mainly North of the Ohio River.  Warm with Lows 71-75.  Sunrise 5:37
TUESDAY:  Gradual Clearing from North to South as a Few Showers/T’Showers Push South Across Western Kentucky during the Morning.  Highs 86-92 (North to South…89-91 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NW 5-15
TUE NIGHT:  Clear.  Lows 64-67.
WEDNESDAY:  Sunshine with Some Clouds After Noon.  Highs 86-91.  Winds NW/N 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart