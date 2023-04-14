SATURDAY: Sunshine early before clouds increase with scattered showers and storms possible. Warm and breezy with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. South winds 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Weakening showers and storms after midnight. An isolated severe storm is possible, mainly west of the Wabash River. Lows around 50-55.

SUNDAY: Rain showers early in the day, then spotty showers possible through the afternoon. Cloudy, cooler and very windy. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Southwest winds turning west between 10 and 20 mph.