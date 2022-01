SUNDAY: Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a windy daytime high around 40 degrees. West winds turning northwest during the day around 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and seasonably cool. Overnight lows in the lower to middle 20s.

MONDAY: Sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Staying mostly clear and mild. Lows only fall into the mid 30s.