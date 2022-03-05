SUNDAY: Scattered showers and t-storms off and on, especially in western Kentucky. Temperatures topping out in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain and storms increase. Rain could be heavy at times with a strong to severe storm possible. Overnight lows falling to around 50 degrees.

MONDAY: Rain ends around daybreak. High temperatures occur in the morning, around 50-55 degrees, before falling through the 40s by the afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT: Gradual clearing and turning colder. Lows around freezing.