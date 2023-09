THURSDAY NIGHT: Scattered clouds with patch fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Fog and scattered clouds early followed by daytime clearing. Highs in the low to mid 80s. NE winds 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and calm. Overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.