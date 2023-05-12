EVENING: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers. Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 7:51

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers. Warm with Lows 63-66. Sunrise 5:42

SATURDAY: Some Clearing with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Later in the Afternoon). Warm & Humid with Highs 80-87 (Southeast to Northwest…83-85 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW 5-10

SAT NIGHT: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Diminishing. Warm with Lows 60-68 (Northeast to South…66-67 in the Evansville Metro).

SUNDAY: Some Clearing with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing (Severe Storm Possible Later in the Afternoon). Warm with Highs 79-83. Winds E/NE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart