EVENING:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers.  Temps Falling into the 60s.  Sunset 7:51

OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers.  Warm with Lows 63-66.  Sunrise 5:42

SATURDAY:  Some Clearing with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Later in the Afternoon).  Warm & Humid with Highs 80-87 (Southeast to Northwest…83-85 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW 5-10

SAT NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Diminishing.  Warm with Lows 60-68 (Northeast to South…66-67 in the Evansville Metro).

SUNDAY:  Some Clearing with Scattered Showers/Storms Increasing (Severe Storm Possible Later in the Afternoon).  Warm with Highs 79-83.  Winds E/NE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart