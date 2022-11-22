EVENING:  Clear.  Temps Falling into the 30s.  Sunset 4:34
OVERNIGHT:  Clear.  Lows 28-32.  Sunrise 6:39
WEDNESDAY:  Sunshine with Increasing High Clouds.  Mild with Highs 53-60 (Northeast to Southwest…57-59 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SSE 5-10
WED NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 34-38.
THANKSGIVING:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Light Rain Moving in from the Southwest Late in the Afternoon.  Mild with Highs 57-63 (Northwest to Southeast…58-60 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart