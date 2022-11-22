EVENING: Clear. Temps Falling into the 30s. Sunset 4:34

OVERNIGHT: Clear. Lows 28-32. Sunrise 6:39

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine with Increasing High Clouds. Mild with Highs 53-60 (Northeast to Southwest…57-59 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SSE 5-10

WED NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 34-38.

THANKSGIVING: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Light Rain Moving in from the Southwest Late in the Afternoon. Mild with Highs 57-63 (Northwest to Southeast…58-60 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart