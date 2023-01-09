EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Not too Chilly with Temps Falling into the 30s. Sunset 4:48

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Not too Cold with Lows 32-36. Sunrise 7:06

TUESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Mild with Highs 51-54. Winds SSW 5-15

TUE NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Spotty Drizzle/Fog After Midnight. Mild with Late Evening Lows of 40-43 then Temps Rising Overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Light Rain/Drizzle. Warm with Highs 55-61 (Northeast to Southwest…59-60 in the Evansville Metro). Winds E/S 5-15

