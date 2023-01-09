EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Not too Chilly with Temps Falling into the 30s.  Sunset 4:48

OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Not too Cold with Lows 32-36.  Sunrise 7:06

TUESDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Mild with Highs 51-54.  Winds SSW 5-15

TUE NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Spotty Drizzle/Fog After Midnight.  Mild with Late Evening Lows of 40-43 then Temps Rising Overnight.

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Light Rain/Drizzle.  Warm with Highs 55-61 (Northeast to Southwest…59-60 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds E/S 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart