EVENING: Mostly Cloudy. Cold with Temps Falling into the 30s. Sunset 7:10

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Cold with Lows 30-35. Sunrise 6:40

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Sprinkles Possible. Breezy with Late Day Highs of 50-67 (Northeast to Southwest…59-62 in the Evansville Metro). Winds E/SE 10-20

TUE NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Mild with Steady/Slowly Rising Temps of 51-56.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds with Some Sun (More East of US 41). Strong Winds (Gusting over 40 mph) before Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe – Highest Chance Southwest of Evansville) Move in from the West during the Afternoon. Warm with Highs 74-79. Winds S/SW 25-35

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart