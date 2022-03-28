EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy.  Cold with Temps Falling into the 30s.  Sunset 7:10
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy.  Cold with Lows 30-35.  Sunrise 6:40
TUESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Sprinkles Possible.  Breezy with Late Day Highs of 50-67 (Northeast to Southwest…59-62 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds E/SE 10-20
TUE NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy.  Mild with Steady/Slowly Rising Temps of 51-56.
WEDNESDAY:  Clouds with Some Sun (More East of US 41).  Strong Winds (Gusting over 40 mph) before Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe – Highest Chance Southwest of Evansville) Move in from the West during the Afternoon.  Warm with Highs 74-79.  Winds S/SW 25-35

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart