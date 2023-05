SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and not as cool. Lows between 55-60.

MEMORIAL DAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Warmer and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Light northeast winds.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partial clearing overnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. A few afternoon showers are possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.