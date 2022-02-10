EVENING:  Increasing Clouds.  Not too Chilly with Temps Falling into the 30s.  Sunset 5:23
OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing.  Not too Cold with Lows 33-37.  Sunrise 6:45
FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Developing.  Windy & Not too Cold with Highs 51-61 (North to South…55-58 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/W 15-25
FRI NIGHT:  Variable Clouds.  Breezy with a Few Evening Showers.  Lows 22-28 (Northwest to Southeast…25-26 in the Evansville Metro).
SATURDAY:  Mostly Cloudy.  Breezy & Very Cold with Highs 30-34.  Winds NW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart