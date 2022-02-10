EVENING: Increasing Clouds. Not too Chilly with Temps Falling into the 30s. Sunset 5:23

OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Not too Cold with Lows 33-37. Sunrise 6:45

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Developing. Windy & Not too Cold with Highs 51-61 (North to South…55-58 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/W 15-25

FRI NIGHT: Variable Clouds. Breezy with a Few Evening Showers. Lows 22-28 (Northwest to Southeast…25-26 in the Evansville Metro).

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Very Cold with Highs 30-34. Winds NW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart