EVENING: Increasing Clouds. Not too Chilly with Temps Falling into the 30s. Sunset 5:23
OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Not too Cold with Lows 33-37. Sunrise 6:45
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Developing. Windy & Not too Cold with Highs 51-61 (North to South…55-58 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/W 15-25
FRI NIGHT: Variable Clouds. Breezy with a Few Evening Showers. Lows 22-28 (Northwest to Southeast…25-26 in the Evansville Metro).
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Very Cold with Highs 30-34. Winds NW 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart