EVENING: Clear. Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 6:20

OVERNIGHT: Increasing Clouds Late. Lows 40-46 (Northeast to Southwest…44-45 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:55

WEDNESDAY: Gradual Clearing with Spotty Showers in the Morning Mainly Along & North of the Ohio River. Highs 70-77 (Northeast to Northwest…75-76 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE/S 5-15

WED NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Mild with Lows 54-58.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warm with Highs 77-80. Winds S/SE 5-15

