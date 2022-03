SUNDAY: Sunny skies and much warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. West-southwest winds 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Staying clear and not as cool. Overnight lows in the low to middle 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly clear early, then increasing clouds through the afternoon. Highs around 70. South-southeast winds 5-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with scattered showers and t-storms increasing after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.