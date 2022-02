SUNDAY: Sunshine continues with warmer temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Breezy south-southwest winds 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds gradually increase. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy with isolated morning flurries possible. Chilly highs in the middle 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partial clearing, lows in the low to middle teens.