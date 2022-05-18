EVENING:  Partly Cloudy with a Few Showers/T’Showers Possible Across Western Kentucky.  Temps Falling thru the 70s.  Sunset 7:56
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy with a Few Showers/T’Showers Mainly Along & South of the Western Kentucky Parkway.  Mild with Lows 61-66.  Sunrise 5:36
THURSDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Developing (Severe Storm Possible).  Very Warm & Humid with Highs 84-90 (Northeast to Southeast…Around 87 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds V 5-15
THU NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Warm with Lows 65-70.
FRIDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Very Windy & Hot with Highs 88-92.  Winds SSW 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart