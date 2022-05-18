EVENING: Partly Cloudy with a Few Showers/T’Showers Possible Across Western Kentucky. Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 7:56

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Few Showers/T’Showers Mainly Along & South of the Western Kentucky Parkway. Mild with Lows 61-66. Sunrise 5:36

THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Developing (Severe Storm Possible). Very Warm & Humid with Highs 84-90 (Northeast to Southeast…Around 87 in the Evansville Metro). Winds V 5-15

THU NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Warm with Lows 65-70.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Very Windy & Hot with Highs 88-92. Winds SSW 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart