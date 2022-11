EVENING: Variable Clouds. Temps Falling thru the 50s. Sunset 4:45

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 40-46 (North to South…43-44 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:23

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mild with Highs 63-70 (Northeast to South…Around 67 in the Evansville Metro). Winds ENE 5-15

TUE NIGHT: Clearing. Lows 41-47 (Northeast to South…44-46 in the Evansville Metro).

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Warm with Highs 69-74. Winds SE 5-10

