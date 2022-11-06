EVENING:  Mainly Clear.  Mild with Temps Falling thru the 50s.  Sunset 4:46
OVERNIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Not too Chilly with Lows 46-55 (Northeast to Southeast…47-48 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:22
MONDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Breezy & Mild with Highs 63-72 (Northwest to Southeast…67-68 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNE 10-20
MON NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 42-46.
TUESDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Mild with Highs 64-70 (North to South…67-68 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds ENE 5-15

