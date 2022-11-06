EVENING: Mainly Clear. Mild with Temps Falling thru the 50s. Sunset 4:46

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Not too Chilly with Lows 46-55 (Northeast to Southeast…47-48 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:22

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy & Mild with Highs 63-72 (Northwest to Southeast…67-68 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNE 10-20

MON NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 42-46.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mild with Highs 64-70 (North to South…67-68 in the Evansville Metro). Winds ENE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart