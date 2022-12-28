EVENING:  Mainly Clear.  Breezy & Not too Cold with Temps in the 40s.  Sunset 4:38

OVERNIGHT:  Increasing Clouds.  Breezy & Warm with Temps Rising thru the 40s/low 50s.  Sunrise 7:06

THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Patchy Light Rain/Drizzle.  Windy & Mild with Highs 54-59.  Winds S 15-25

THU NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Patchy Light Rain, Increasing After Midnight.  Very Warm with Lows 47-52.

FRIDAY:  Cloudy with Scattered Rain (More North & West of Evansville), Increasing Later in the Afternoon.  Breezy & Mild with Highs 46-58 (57-58 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/E 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart