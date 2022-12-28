EVENING: Mainly Clear. Breezy & Not too Cold with Temps in the 40s. Sunset 4:38

OVERNIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Breezy & Warm with Temps Rising thru the 40s/low 50s. Sunrise 7:06

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Patchy Light Rain/Drizzle. Windy & Mild with Highs 54-59. Winds S 15-25

THU NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Patchy Light Rain, Increasing After Midnight. Very Warm with Lows 47-52.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Scattered Rain (More North & West of Evansville), Increasing Later in the Afternoon. Breezy & Mild with Highs 46-58 (57-58 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/E 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart