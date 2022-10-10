EVENING: Mainly Clear. Temps Falling thru the 60s. Sunset 6:20

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 47-55 (East to West…49-51 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:55

TUESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds (More Clouds Northwest where Spotty Showers are Possible). Warm with Highs 72-80 (Northwest to South…Around 79 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SSE 5-15

TUE NIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Warm with Lows 56-64 (East to West…59-60 in the Evansville Metro).

WEDNESDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms Developing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Later in the Afternoon). Windy & Warm with Highs 70-82 (Northwest to Southeast…79-80 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/SW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart