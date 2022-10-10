EVENING:  Mainly Clear.  Temps Falling thru the 60s.  Sunset 6:20
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 47-55 (East to West…49-51 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:55
TUESDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds (More Clouds Northwest where Spotty Showers are Possible).  Warm with Highs 72-80 (Northwest to South…Around 79 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SSE 5-15
TUE NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing.  Warm with Lows 56-64 (East to West…59-60 in the Evansville Metro).
WEDNESDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms Developing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Later in the Afternoon).  Windy & Warm with Highs 70-82 (Northwest to Southeast…79-80 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/SW 15-25

