OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) We are still in the first month of 2022 and there have already been a number of criminal reports involving juveniles. And police aren't sure what is causing this increase in cases.

"I don't have an answer to that. We have had four actual shootings were a person was struck. I believe that out of those, two juveniles were struck and two adults were struck. And I believe we have had four firearm discharges since the beginning of the year," said Ofc. Andrew Boggess of Owensboro Police Dept.