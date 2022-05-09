EVENING:  Clear.  Mild with Temps Falling thru the 70s.  Sunset 7:48
OVERNIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Mild with Lows 60-67 (East to West…63-64 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 5:44
TUESDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Breezy & Very Warm with Near Record Highs of 82-87 (Evansville Record: 88 – 2018).  Winds SE/S 10-20
TUE NIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Warm with Lows 64-68.
WEDNESDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Isolated Showers (Best Chance East of US 41).  Very Warm with Record Highs of 85-91 (East to West…86-89 in the Evansville Metro…Evansville Record: 88 – 2018).  Winds SE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart