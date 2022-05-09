EVENING: Clear. Mild with Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 7:48

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Mild with Lows 60-67 (East to West…63-64 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:44

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy & Very Warm with Near Record Highs of 82-87 (Evansville Record: 88 – 2018). Winds SE/S 10-20

TUE NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Warm with Lows 64-68.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Isolated Showers (Best Chance East of US 41). Very Warm with Record Highs of 85-91 (East to West…86-89 in the Evansville Metro…Evansville Record: 88 – 2018). Winds SE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart