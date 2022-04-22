EVENING: Mainly Clear. Warm with Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 7:33

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Mild with Lows 58-62. Sunrise 6:04

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Windy & Very Warm with Highs 81-84. Winds S 15-25

SAT NIGHT: Clouds Increasing towards Daybreak. Mild with Lows 59-64.

SUNDAY: Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Best Chance After Noon North & West of Evansville). Very Windy & Warm with Highs 74-81 (Northwest to Southeast…78-80 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/SW 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart