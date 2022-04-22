EVENING:  Mainly Clear.  Warm with Temps Falling thru the 70s.  Sunset 7:33
OVERNIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Mild with Lows 58-62.  Sunrise 6:04
SATURDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Windy & Very Warm with Highs 81-84.  Winds S 15-25
SAT NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing towards Daybreak.  Mild with Lows 59-64.
SUNDAY:  Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Best Chance After Noon North & West of Evansville).  Very Windy & Warm with Highs 74-81 (Northwest to Southeast…78-80 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/SW 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart