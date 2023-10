EVENING: Mainly Clear. Temps Falling thru the 50s. Sunset 6:10

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Lows 41-46. Sunrise 7:01

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine Giving Way to Increasing Mid-High Clouds. Breezy with Highs 70-74. Winds S 10-20

WED NIGHT: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers Moving thru Overnight. Mild with Lows 53-57.

THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with a Few Showers Late in the Afternoon. Breezy with Highs 68-72. Winds S/W 10-20

