TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy early with sprinkles possible. Becoming mostly clear late. Lows in the low to middle 40s.

SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and calm. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and windy. Highs between 70-75. Southwest winds 10-20 mph.