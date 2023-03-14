EVENING:  Mainly Clear.  Very Cold with Temps Falling thru the 30s.  Sunset 6:56

OVERNIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Very Cold with Lows 22-26.  Sunrise 7:02

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Highs 52-54.  Winds SE/S 5-15

WED NIGHT:  Increasing Clouds.  Lows 33-39 (East to West…36-37 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers Moving in After Noon (More Numerous North & West of Evansville Late).  Turning Very Windy with Highs 53-60 (Northwest to Southeast…58-60 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart