EVENING: Mainly Clear. Very Cold with Temps Falling thru the 30s. Sunset 6:56

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Very Cold with Lows 22-26. Sunrise 7:02

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs 52-54. Winds SE/S 5-15

WED NIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lows 33-39 (East to West…36-37 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers Moving in After Noon (More Numerous North & West of Evansville Late). Turning Very Windy with Highs 53-60 (Northwest to Southeast…58-60 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart