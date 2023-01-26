EVENING: Clearing. Cold with Temps Falling into the 20s. Sunset 5:06

OVERNIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy. Lows 18-27 (Northwest to South…24-26 in the Evansville Metro), but Temps Rising towards Daybreak. Sunrise 6:59

FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Very Windy with Highs 42-49 (North to South…47-48 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/SW 20-30

FRI NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Not too Cold with Lows 32-36.

SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Breezy & Not too Cold with Highs 50-53. Winds SSW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart