EVENING:  Clearing.  Cold with Temps Falling into the 20s.  Sunset 5:06

OVERNIGHT:  Becoming Partly Cloudy.  Lows 18-27 (Northwest to South…24-26 in the Evansville Metro), but Temps Rising towards Daybreak.  Sunrise 6:59

FRIDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Very Windy with Highs 42-49 (North to South…47-48 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/SW 20-30

FRI NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Not too Cold with Lows 32-36.

SATURDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Breezy & Not too Cold with Highs 50-53.  Winds SSW 10-20

