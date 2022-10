EVENING: Clear. Cool with Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 6:28

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Chilly with Lows 43-45. Sunrise 6:49

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs 77-82. Winds V 0-5

WED NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 47-53 (East to West…49-50 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs 77-83 (Northeast to Southwest…80-82 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/NW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart