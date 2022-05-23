EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Cool with Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 8:01
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 52-55.  Sunrise 5:33
TUESDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Highs 76-80.  Winds NE/E 5-15
TUE NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Gradually Moving in from the South-Southwest.  Warm with Lows 63-67.
WEDNESDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible After Noon).  Windy with Highs 78-84 (Northwest to Southeast…81-82 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE/S 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart