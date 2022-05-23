EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Cool with Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 8:01

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 52-55. Sunrise 5:33

TUESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Highs 76-80. Winds NE/E 5-15

TUE NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Gradually Moving in from the South-Southwest. Warm with Lows 63-67.

WEDNESDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible After Noon). Windy with Highs 78-84 (Northwest to Southeast…81-82 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE/S 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart