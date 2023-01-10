EVENING: Clouds Increasing. Mild with Temps Falling thru the 40s. Sunset 4:49

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Patchy Drizzle/Fog Developing. Mild with Near Steady/Slowly Rising Temps in the 40s. Sunrise 7:06

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Light Rain/Fog Diminishing. Warm with Highs 56-63 (Northeast to Southwest…60-61 in the Evansville Metro). Winds E/S 5-15

WED NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Spotty Evening Showers, then Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Along/South of the Ohio River) Increasing after 3:00. Very Warm with Lows 49-54.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Along/South of the Ohio River until 9am) Diminishing. Windy & Turning Colder with Morning Highs 48-67 (Northwest to Southeast…54-61 in the Evansville Metro), then Temps Falling into/thru the 40s After Noon. Winds S/NW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart