EVENING:  Increasing Clouds.  Chilly with Temps Falling thru the 40s.  Sunset 7:02

OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing.  Cold with Lows 28-32.  Sunrise 6:52

TUESDAY:  Clouds Thickening with Rain Moving in from the West after 2 pm.  Windy with Highs 51-58 (Northwest to Southeast…54-56 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S 15-25

TUE NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Rain Diminishing.  Breezy & Not too Cold with Lows 41-45.

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers (More Numerous North of I-64) Ending After Noon.  Windy with Highs 59-63.  Winds S 15-25

