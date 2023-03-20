EVENING: Increasing Clouds. Chilly with Temps Falling thru the 40s. Sunset 7:02

OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Cold with Lows 28-32. Sunrise 6:52

TUESDAY: Clouds Thickening with Rain Moving in from the West after 2 pm. Windy with Highs 51-58 (Northwest to Southeast…54-56 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S 15-25

TUE NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Diminishing. Breezy & Not too Cold with Lows 41-45.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers (More Numerous North of I-64) Ending After Noon. Windy with Highs 59-63. Winds S 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart