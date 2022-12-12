EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temps Falling into the 30s. Sunset 4:31

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 34-35. Sunrise 6:58

TUESDAY: Clouds Increasing. Breezy & Mild with Highs 49-57 (Northeast to South…53-55 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NE/SE 10-20

TUE NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few T’Showers Moving in from the West during the Evening then Ending Overnight. Breezy & Warm with Lows 49-52.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few T’Showers Moving in from the West Later in the Morning. Warm with Highs 55-60. Winds SE/N 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart