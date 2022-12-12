EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Temps Falling into the 30s.  Sunset 4:31

OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 34-35.  Sunrise 6:58

TUESDAY:  Clouds Increasing.  Breezy & Mild with Highs 49-57 (Northeast to South…53-55 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NE/SE 10-20

TUE NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few T’Showers Moving in from the West during the Evening then Ending Overnight.  Breezy & Warm with Lows 49-52.

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few T’Showers Moving in from the West Later in the Morning.  Warm with Highs 55-60.  Winds SE/N 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart