EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temps Falling into the 30s. Sunset 4:31

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 33-37. Sunrise 6:46

THURSDAY: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Light Rain Moving In Mainly After Noon North & West of Evansville. Windy & Mild with Highs 56-58. Winds S 15-25

THU NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Increasing, Heaviest Late Evening/Overnight, then Diminishing Around Daybreak. Breezy & Mild with Lows 43-45.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain. Windy & Mild with Highs 54-62 (Northeast to Southwest…59-60 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE/S 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart