EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Temps Falling into the 30s.  Sunset 4:31

OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 33-37.  Sunrise 6:46

THURSDAY:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Light Rain Moving In Mainly After Noon North & West of Evansville.  Windy & Mild with Highs 56-58.  Winds S 15-25

THU NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Rain Increasing, Heaviest Late Evening/Overnight, then Diminishing Around Daybreak.  Breezy & Mild with Lows 43-45.

FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain.  Windy & Mild with Highs 54-62 (Northeast to Southwest…59-60 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE/S 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart