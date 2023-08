FRIDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds with showers and storms possible, mainly after 3am. Lows in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Showers and storms in the morning, ending by midday. Some could be strong to severe. Afternoon sunshine. Seasonably hot and very humid. Highs around 90.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the low 70s.