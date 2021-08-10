Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – August 10, 2021

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Heat ADVISORY until 8pm Thursday​
EVENING:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/Storms.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 7:49
OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds & Very Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Best Chance Late Northeast of Evansville).  Lows 68-76 (Northeast to Southwest…74-75 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:02
WEDNESDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Windy, Hot, & Very Humid with Highs 94-97 (Afternoon Heat Index Around 105).  Winds SSW 15-25
WED NIGHT:  Mainly Clear & Very Warm.  Lows 71-75.
THURSDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Breezy, Hot, & Very Humid with Highs 93-98 (Afternoon Heat Index Around 105).  Winds S/SW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories