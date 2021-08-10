Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – August 10, 2021

Heat ADVISORY until 8pm Thursday
EVENING: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/Storms. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 7:49
OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds & Very Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Best Chance Late Northeast of Evansville). Lows 68-76 (Northeast to Southwest…74-75 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:02
WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Windy, Hot, & Very Humid with Highs 94-97 (Afternoon Heat Index Around 105). Winds SSW 15-25
WED NIGHT: Mainly Clear & Very Warm. Lows 71-75.
THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Breezy, Hot, & Very Humid with Highs 93-98 (Afternoon Heat Index Around 105). Winds S/SW 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart