Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – August 11, 2021

Heat ADVISORY until 8pm Thursday
EVENING: Mainly Clear & Very Warm. Temps Falling thru the 80s. Sunset 7:48
OVERNIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy. Very Warm with Lows 72-75. Sunrise 6:03
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy, Very Hot, & Very Humid with Highs 93-98 (Afternoon Heat Index Around 105). Winds SSW 10-20
THU NIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Warm with a Few Showers/Storms Moving in from the North Mainly After Midnight. Lows 74-77.
FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible After Noon). Very Humid with Highs 83-95 (Northwest to Southeast…89-92 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/N 5-10
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart