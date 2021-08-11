Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – August 11, 2021

(WEHT)-- Most schools across the Tri-State are either in class or are just days away from going back. There is concern about the return to school with the prevalence of COVID-19. That has some parents re-thinking options for the children's education, but there are things parents can do to calm their children's fears.

"Here it is the first day of school and my son is still at home in bed," Kelly Hobbs says she's not the only mom who is uncomfortable with in person learning with the delta variant spreading rapidly. "There's other parents in the area that are in the same position because we are just begging for another option."