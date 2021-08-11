Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – August 11, 2021

Heat ADVISORY until 8pm Thursday​
EVENING:  Mainly Clear & Very Warm.  Temps Falling thru the 80s.  Sunset 7:48
OVERNIGHT:  Becoming Partly Cloudy.  Very Warm with Lows 72-75.  Sunrise 6:03
THURSDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Breezy, Very Hot, & Very Humid with Highs 93-98 (Afternoon Heat Index Around 105).  Winds SSW 10-20
THU NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing.  Warm with a Few Showers/Storms Moving in from the North Mainly After Midnight.  Lows 74-77.
FRIDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible After Noon).  Very Humid with Highs 83-95 (Northwest to Southeast…89-92 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/N 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

