Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – August 12, 2021

EVENING: Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers/Storms Mainly Across the Northern Half of the Tri-State. Very Warm with Temps Falling thru the 80s. Sunset 7:47
OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds & Very Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Best Chance North of the Ohio River). Lows 72-75. Sunrise 6:04
FRIDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible After Noon South of I-64). Very Humid with Highs 87-94 (North to South…89-91 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/NW 5-10
FRI NIGHT: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Diminishing from North to South. Lows 65-70.
SATURDAY: Some Clearing with a Few Showers/T’Showers Mainly During the Morning South of the Ohio River. Highs 81-87 (Around 86 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNE 5-10
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart