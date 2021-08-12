Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – August 12, 2021

EVENING:  Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers/Storms Mainly Across the Northern Half of the Tri-State.  Very Warm with Temps Falling thru the 80s.  Sunset 7:47
OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds & Very Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers (Best Chance North of the Ohio River).  Lows 72-75.  Sunrise 6:04
FRIDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible After Noon South of I-64).  Very Humid with Highs 87-94 (North to South…89-91 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/NW 5-10
FRI NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Diminishing from North to South.  Lows 65-70.
SATURDAY:  Some Clearing with a Few Showers/T’Showers Mainly During the Morning South of the Ohio River.  Highs 81-87 (Around 86 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

