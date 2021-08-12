Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – August 12, 2021

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says the county's jail is in serious trouble and he is fed up trying to plead with lawmakers to allocate funds for expansion.

An inmate overcrowding problem has been apparent for years. The sheriff has been pushing for a jail expansion for over six years. Another problem accelerating the growing jail population is House Bill 1006, signed into law by then Indiana Gov. Mike Pence.