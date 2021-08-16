Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – August 16, 2021

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers Ending Early.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 7:42
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 67-69.  Sunrise 6:07
TUESDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Developing.  Humid with Highs 81-91 (Northeast to Southwest…85-87 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE 5-10
TUE NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Ending.  Lows 67-69.
WEDNESDAY:  More Clouds than Sun.  Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing.  Highs 81-88 (Around 86 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds E/S 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

