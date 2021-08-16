Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – August 16, 2021

EVENING: Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers Ending Early. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 7:42
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 67-69. Sunrise 6:07
TUESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Developing. Humid with Highs 81-91 (Northeast to Southwest…85-87 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE 5-10
TUE NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Ending. Lows 67-69.
WEDNESDAY: More Clouds than Sun. Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing. Highs 81-88 (Around 86 in the Evansville Metro). Winds E/S 5-10
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart