Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – August 17, 2021

EVENING: Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 7:40
OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with Patchy Fog. Lows 67-69. Sunrise 6:08
WEDNESDAY: More Clouds than Sun. Humid with a Few Showers/Storms Developing (Best Chance Over Western Kentucky After Noon where an Isolated Severe Storm is Possible). Highs 84-86. Winds SSW 5-10
WED NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers/T’Showers Early, then Increasing After Midnight. Lows 67-70.
THURSDAY: Some Clearing with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Diminishing. Very Humid with Highs 81-86. Winds SE/S 5-10
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart