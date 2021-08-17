Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – August 17, 2021

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 7:40
OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Patchy Fog.  Lows 67-69.  Sunrise 6:08
WEDNESDAY:  More Clouds than Sun.  Humid with a Few Showers/Storms Developing (Best Chance Over Western Kentucky After Noon where an Isolated Severe Storm is Possible).  Highs 84-86.  Winds SSW 5-10
WED NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers/T’Showers Early, then Increasing After Midnight.  Lows 67-70.
THURSDAY:  Some Clearing with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Diminishing.  Very Humid with Highs 81-86.  Winds SE/S 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories