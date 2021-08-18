Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – August 18, 2021

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office arrested a man on charges of neglect on Wednesday. Deputies say the man's home was filled with trash, feces and cockroaches.

Officers were dispatched just after 11 a.m. to a home in the 7300 block of Redwood Avenue. Deputies say that three children were staying in the home with Caleb Collins, 24. Deputies describe the home as being in a state of disrepair, and had cockroaches on the ground and a large amount of flies.