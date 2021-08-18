Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – August 18, 2021

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers (More Numerous South of the Ohio River) Diminishing.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 7:39
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing.  Warm with Lows 68-71.  Sunrise 6:09
THURSDAY:  Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun as Scattered Showers/T’Showers Diminishing.  Humid with Highs 86-91.  Winds V 0-5
THU NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 69-71.
FRIDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Humid with Spotty Showers/T’Showers Developing Mainly South & West of Evansville.  Highs 85-89.  Winds V 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

