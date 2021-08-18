Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – August 18, 2021

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers (More Numerous South of the Ohio River) Diminishing. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 7:39
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing. Warm with Lows 68-71. Sunrise 6:09
THURSDAY: Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun as Scattered Showers/T’Showers Diminishing. Humid with Highs 86-91. Winds V 0-5
THU NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 69-71.
FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Humid with Spotty Showers/T’Showers Developing Mainly South & West of Evansville. Highs 85-89. Winds V 5-10
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart