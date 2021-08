EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Days after the federal eviction moratorium ended Saturday night, local organizations are offering their services to anyone facing eviction and homelessness.

Aurora Director of Programs Danette Romines says evictions can make it harder to find affordable housing again. As debt piles up, some tenants may have to clear that debt owed to a former landlord or have a payment plan in place before moving onto a new residence. Romines says that adds another barrier for housing.