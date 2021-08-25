Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – August 25, 2021

Heat ADVISORY until 7pm Thursday (Except Dubois, Perry, Hancock, & Ohio Counties
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Lows 72-74. Sunrise 6:15
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Hot & Very Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers. Highs 91-95 (Afternoon Heat Index 100-105). Winds SE 5-10
THU NIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Warm with Spotty Showers. Lows 70-73.
FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers. Hot & Very Humid with Highs 90-92 (Afternoon Heat Index Around 100). Winds S 5-15
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart