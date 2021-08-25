Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – August 25, 2021

Heat ADVISORY until 7pm Thursday (Except Dubois, Perry, Hancock, & Ohio Counties​
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Warm.  Lows 72-74.  Sunrise 6:15
THURSDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Hot & Very Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers.  Highs 91-95 (Afternoon Heat Index 100-105).  Winds SE 5-10
THU NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Warm with Spotty Showers.  Lows 70-73.
FRIDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers. Hot & Very Humid with Highs 90-92 (Afternoon Heat Index Around 100).  Winds S 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

