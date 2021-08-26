Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – August 26, 2021

Heat ADVISORY until 7pm Friday (Except Dubois, Perry, Hancock, & Ohio Counties)
EVENING: Clearing & Warm with Spotty Showers Ending. Temps Falling thru the 80s. Sunset 7:28
OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear & Warm. Lows 72-74. Sunrise 6:16
FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Hot & Very Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing. Highs 90-95 (Afternoon Heat Index Around 100). Winds SSW 5-10
FRI NIGHT: Mainly Clear & Warm. Lows 71-73.
SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Hot & Very Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing. Highs 89-94 (Afternoon Heat Index Near/Around 100). Winds SE/S 5-10
