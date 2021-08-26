Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – August 26, 2021

Heat ADVISORY until 7pm Friday (Except Dubois, Perry, Hancock, & Ohio Counties)​
EVENING:  Clearing & Warm with Spotty Showers Ending.  Temps Falling thru the 80s.  Sunset 7:28
OVERNIGHT:  Mainly Clear & Warm.  Lows 72-74.  Sunrise 6:16
FRIDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Hot & Very Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing.  Highs 90-95 (Afternoon Heat Index Around 100).  Winds SSW 5-10
FRI NIGHT:  Mainly Clear & Warm.  Lows 71-73.
SATURDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Hot & Very Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing.  Highs 89-94 (Afternoon Heat Index Near/Around 100).  Winds SE/S 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

