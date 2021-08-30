Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – August 30, 2021

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Flash Flood WATCH for Muhlenberg & Ohio Counties until 11pm Tuesday​
EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Diminishing.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 7:22
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy & Warm with a Few Showers, Increasing South Late.  Lows 68-71.  Sunrise 6:19
TUESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain (Thunder Possible – Heaviest/Steadiest Rain Southeast of Evansville).  Warm & Humid with Highs 71-82 (Southeast to Northwest…76-80 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds ENE 5-15
TUE NIGHT:  Scattered Rain Mainly East-Southeast of Evansville Ending, then Some Clearing.  Lows 63-67.
WEDNESDAY:  Clearing.  Breezy & Pleasant with Highs 80-85.  Winds N 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories