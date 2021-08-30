Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – August 30, 2021

Flash Flood WATCH for Muhlenberg & Ohio Counties until 11pm Tuesday
EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Diminishing. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 7:22
OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Warm with a Few Showers, Increasing South Late. Lows 68-71. Sunrise 6:19
TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain (Thunder Possible – Heaviest/Steadiest Rain Southeast of Evansville). Warm & Humid with Highs 71-82 (Southeast to Northwest…76-80 in the Evansville Metro). Winds ENE 5-15
TUE NIGHT: Scattered Rain Mainly East-Southeast of Evansville Ending, then Some Clearing. Lows 63-67.
WEDNESDAY: Clearing. Breezy & Pleasant with Highs 80-85. Winds N 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart