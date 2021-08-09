Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – August 9, 2021

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) Local health officials are alerting the Tri-State on increasing COVID-19 cases, and the increasing need to get vaccinated. Meanwhile, a western Kentucky DJ and business owner shares his story on how his perspective on vaccines changed after a recent bout with the virus.

"When it hit me this time, it was like a Mack truck. My whole family got it, but I was experiencing pneumonia in both lungs," said Billy Steele, a barber shop owner and radio show host on WKYA-FM in Greenville, describing his experience with COVID-19 after being infected around the 4th of July. He says when the vaccine came out, he was leery of it. and kept putting it off.