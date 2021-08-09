Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – August 9, 2021

Heat ADVISORY 11am to 8pm Tuesday for Most of the Tri-State (excluding Dubois, Perry, Hancock, & Ohio Counties)​
EVENING:  Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers/T’Showers.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 7:50
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy & Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers.  Lows 73-74.  Sunrise 6:01
TUESDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe) Increasing After Noon.  Breezy, Hot, & Very Humid with Highs 89-93 (Afternoon Heat Index 100-105).  Winds SSW 10-20
TUE NIGHT:  Variable Clouds & Very Warm with a Few Showers/Storms.  Lows 70-78 (North to South…75-76 in the Evansville Metro).
WEDNESDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Windy, Hot, & Very Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Mainly Early.  Highs 91-97 (Northwest to Southeast…94-95 in the Evansville Metro) (Afternoon Heat Index Around 105).  Winds SSW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

