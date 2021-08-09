Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – August 9, 2021

Heat ADVISORY 11am to 8pm Tuesday for Most of the Tri-State (excluding Dubois, Perry, Hancock, & Ohio Counties)
EVENING: Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers/T’Showers. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 7:50
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy & Warm with a Few Showers/T’Showers. Lows 73-74. Sunrise 6:01
TUESDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe) Increasing After Noon. Breezy, Hot, & Very Humid with Highs 89-93 (Afternoon Heat Index 100-105). Winds SSW 10-20
TUE NIGHT: Variable Clouds & Very Warm with a Few Showers/Storms. Lows 70-78 (North to South…75-76 in the Evansville Metro).
WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Windy, Hot, & Very Humid with a Few Showers/T’Showers Mainly Early. Highs 91-97 (Northwest to Southeast…94-95 in the Evansville Metro) (Afternoon Heat Index Around 105). Winds SSW 15-25
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart