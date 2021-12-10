Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 10, 2021

Tornado WATCH for Most of the Tri-State until 11pm​
EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms Developing & Increasing (Some Severe Storms Likely with Tornadoes also Possible, Especially after 9:00).  Very Warm & Turning Very Windy with Temps in the 60s.  Sunset 4:30
OVERNIGHT:  Showers/Storms (Severe Storm & Tornado Possible) Slowly Diminishing with Some Clearing towards Daybreak.  Very Windy & Warm with Lows 45-55 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 50 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:56
SATURDAY:  Gradual Clearing.  Very Windy & Turning Colder with Temps Falling into & thru the 40s.  Winds W 20-30
SAT NIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Lows 26-30.
SUNDAY:  Sunny.  Highs 49-53.  Winds SSW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

