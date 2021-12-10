Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 10, 2021

Tornado WATCH for Most of the Tri-State until 11pm
EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms Developing & Increasing (Some Severe Storms Likely with Tornadoes also Possible, Especially after 9:00). Very Warm & Turning Very Windy with Temps in the 60s. Sunset 4:30
OVERNIGHT: Showers/Storms (Severe Storm & Tornado Possible) Slowly Diminishing with Some Clearing towards Daybreak. Very Windy & Warm with Lows 45-55 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 50 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:56
SATURDAY: Gradual Clearing. Very Windy & Turning Colder with Temps Falling into & thru the 40s. Winds W 20-30
SAT NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Lows 26-30.
SUNDAY: Sunny. Highs 49-53. Winds SSW 5-15
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart