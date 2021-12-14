Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 14, 2021

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT)- He may not have had any reindeer, nor did he go down a chimney. He didn't even have a plate of cookies to snack on, but Santa made a special appearance in Dawson Springs, just days after the town was devastated by a tornado.

Santa says he has a special connection to the area and wanted to come down to deliver gifts and hope to children after the storms. He says God has allowed him to do this, help those in need, and deliver a little Christmas cheer. He says it can't describe the feeling he got going around the Hopkins County community Wednesday afternoon.