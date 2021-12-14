Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 14, 2021

EVENING: Variable Clouds & Mild with Spotty Showers (Best Chance North & West of Evansville). Temps Falling thru the 50s. Sunset 4:31
OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds & Mild with Spotty Showers (Best Chance North of I-64). Lows 45-50. Sunrise 6:59
WEDNESDAY: More Clouds than Sun. Windy & Warm with Highs 62-67. Winds S 15-25
WED NIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Windy & Warm with a Few Showers towards Daybreak Mainly Northwest of Evansville. Lows 53-58.
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few T’Showers Increasing from Northwest to Southeast. Windy & Warm with Late Morning/Early Afternoon Highs of 61-66. Winds S/NW 15-25
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart