Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 14, 2021

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EVENING:  Variable Clouds & Mild with Spotty Showers (Best Chance North & West of Evansville).  Temps Falling thru the 50s.  Sunset 4:31
OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds & Mild with Spotty Showers (Best Chance North of I-64).  Lows 45-50.  Sunrise 6:59
WEDNESDAY:  More Clouds than Sun.  Windy & Warm with Highs 62-67.  Winds S 15-25
WED NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing.  Windy & Warm with a Few Showers towards Daybreak Mainly Northwest of Evansville.  Lows 53-58.
THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few T’Showers Increasing from Northwest to Southeast.  Windy & Warm with Late Morning/Early Afternoon Highs of 61-66.  Winds S/NW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories