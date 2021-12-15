Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 15, 2021

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Windy & Very Warm with Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 4:32
OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing.  Windy & Very Warm with a Few Showers towards Daybreak Mainly Northwest of Evansville.  Lows 53-58.  Sunrise 7:00
THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few T’Showers Increasing from Northwest to Southeast.  Windy & Warm with Late Morning/Early Afternoon Highs of 61-67 (Northwest to Southeast…63-65 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/NW 15-25
THU NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Rain Ending Early.  Not too Cold with Lows 33-42 (Northwest to Southeast…38-40 in the Evansville Metro).
FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Rain Developing.  Not too Chilly with Highs 47-65 (Northwest to Southeast…52-56 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds ENE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

