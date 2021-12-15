Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 15, 2021

EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Windy & Very Warm with Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 4:32
OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Windy & Very Warm with a Few Showers towards Daybreak Mainly Northwest of Evansville. Lows 53-58. Sunrise 7:00
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few T’Showers Increasing from Northwest to Southeast. Windy & Warm with Late Morning/Early Afternoon Highs of 61-67 (Northwest to Southeast…63-65 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/NW 15-25
THU NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Ending Early. Not too Cold with Lows 33-42 (Northwest to Southeast…38-40 in the Evansville Metro).
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Developing. Not too Chilly with Highs 47-65 (Northwest to Southeast…52-56 in the Evansville Metro). Winds ENE 5-10
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart