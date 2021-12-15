Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 15, 2021

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) Among the strangers that have crossed state lines to help the victims of last weekend's tornados are a group of Indiana farmers. Tom Strupp and several other farmers from Vanderburgh County visited Dawson Springs on Wednesday to provide food.

The group brought water, hamburgers, grills and chainsaws. While they were only able to stay for a short while to make way for President Biden's visit, they plan on returning soon.