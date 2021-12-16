Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 16, 2021

EVENING: Some Clearing with Some Fog Developing (Possibly Dense). Not too Chilly with Temps Falling thru the 40s. Sunset 4:32
OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Some Fog (Possibly Dense). Not too Cold with Lows 32-41 (North to South…35-37 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 7:00
FRIDAY: Clouds Thickening with Rain Moving in during the Morning, then Continuing off-&-on thru the Afternoon. Not too Chilly with Highs 47-62 (Northwest to Southeast…51-53 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NE 5-10
FRI NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain, Increasing Overnight (Thunder Possible). Cool with Lows 38-52 (Northwest to Southeast…43-45 in the Evansville Metro).
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Ending from Northwest to Southeast. Breezy & Turning Colder with Morning Highs of 39-57 (Northwest to Southeast…50-56 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W/NW 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart