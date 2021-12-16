Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 16, 2021

EVENING:  Some Clearing with Some Fog Developing (Possibly Dense).  Not too Chilly with Temps Falling thru the 40s.  Sunset 4:32
OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Some Fog (Possibly Dense).  Not too Cold with Lows 32-41 (North to South…35-37 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 7:00
FRIDAY:  Clouds Thickening with Rain Moving in during the Morning, then Continuing off-&-on thru the Afternoon.  Not too Chilly with Highs 47-62 (Northwest to Southeast…51-53 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NE 5-10
FRI NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain, Increasing Overnight (Thunder Possible).  Cool with Lows 38-52 (Northwest to Southeast…43-45 in the Evansville Metro).
SATURDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Rain Ending from Northwest to Southeast.  Breezy & Turning Colder with Morning Highs of 39-57 (Northwest to Southeast…50-56 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W/NW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

