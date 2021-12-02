Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 2, 2021

EVENING:  Mainly Clear & Not too Chilly.  Temps Falling into the 40s.  Sunset 4:31
OVERNIGHT:  Mainly Clear & Not too Cold.  Lows 37-41.  Sunrise 6:50
FRIDAY:  Mostly Sunny & Very Warm.  Highs 63-70 (Northeast to Southwest…67-69 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds E/SW 5-15
FRI NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy (More Clouds South where Spotty Showers are Possible After Midnight).  Not too Cold with Lows 39-48 (North to South…42-44 in the Evansville Metro).
SATURDAY:  Partly Cloudy & Mild.  Highs 53-60 (Northwest to Southeast…56-58 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds N/NE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart

