Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – December 2, 2021

EVENING: Mainly Clear & Not too Chilly. Temps Falling into the 40s. Sunset 4:31
OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear & Not too Cold. Lows 37-41. Sunrise 6:50
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny & Very Warm. Highs 63-70 (Northeast to Southwest…67-69 in the Evansville Metro). Winds E/SW 5-15
FRI NIGHT: Partly Cloudy (More Clouds South where Spotty Showers are Possible After Midnight). Not too Cold with Lows 39-48 (North to South…42-44 in the Evansville Metro).
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Highs 53-60 (Northwest to Southeast…56-58 in the Evansville Metro). Winds N/NE 5-15
