DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) Instead of traveling to other towns that have Walmart stores, employees from several area Walmarts went to Dawson Springs to help residents rebuild from the tornado, and regain some of the Christmas spirit.

Before the tornado, the high school gym would have been full of either high school students for gym class or people watching the Panthers play basketball. Instead, it's full of people trying to reclaim what they lost just days before Christmas.